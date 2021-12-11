Labour group finds racism still an issue in Sudbury workplaces in its research

The issue of racism continues to be an issue, particularly in Sudbury workplaces.

That's the findings of new research released by the Sudbury Workers Education and Advocacy Centre (SWEAC) who found 38 per cent of workers have experienced an issue while on the job, the majority of whom are between the ages of 18-30.

The survey found only half of workers feel they are fully aware of what their rights are at work.

"We have to wake up to the reality that a lot of people are facing issues that they should not be going through," said SWEAC's TT Scott.

It's deeply personal for Scott, who said she has personal experience on the topic from a previous job.

"I was forced into a position where I didn't know if what I was experiencing was real or not," she said.

"I would question myself and go to other co-workers and say do you actually think that happened and have to get them to reassure me."

Out of the 121 respondents, time and time again Scott heard from respondents who said they received comments like 'you brown people took our jobs' and 'your people never get enough.'

Scott Florence, executive director of SWEAC, said he's hopeful the survey will show while we've come a long way, we still have a lot of work to do.

"Through the course of the years, incredible gains have been made but we're still seeing there's so much systemic discrimination, there's so much cultural bias that is present that we're starting to talk about it finally," said Florence.

SWEAC has shared its data with other groups that are also working on the issue of racism in the city, including Future North.

Kerry Yang is a Lo-Ellen Park Secondary student in Grade 12 and the youth intern for Future North.

"I actually think it's a little more inspiring than it is disappointing because it's the first time this sort of research has been conducted in Sudbury and surrounding districts," Yang said.

"One of the major things I see from our research is that a lot of youth would tell us this is our first opportunity to engage in these conversations."

Yang said it starts with conversation and dialogue. They've been working to reach BIPOC youth in its programming, as well.

"This is the systemic, institutionalized racism that's going on in our schools and workplaces that has to … end," said Scott.

In the meantime, SWEAC is continuing its research on the topic, including on how workplaces can effectively make change.