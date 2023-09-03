Labour groups in Moncton share common message this long weekend

The Moncton & District Labour Council celebrated Labour Day early with a community barbecue on Sunday.

The picnic marked a day of celebration, acknowledgment and appreciation for workers everywhere.

“This province would not run without our workers. It’s that simple. Our workers deserve the credit,” said Stephen Drost, the CUPE New Brunswick president.

The event was complete with food, games and recognition.

George Leaman received the Owen MacLennan Trade Unionist of the Year award, which is given annually to someone who has made significant contributions to the labour movement.

“I had to pleasure of working with Owen up to his retirement and such, so it means a lot getting this award from the Federation of Labour,” said Leaman.

Adding, “I’ve been active in the Trades Union for approximately 41 years so I’ve been a vice president for the Federation of Labour for 24, been a business agent of the local for four years, any strikes, lockouts or activities I’m usually attending. I’ve been known as the voice of labour in New Brunswick since the early 80s.”

While the goal was to bring everyone together, it was also an opportunity for important conversations.

“It’s been really tough the last two or three years on families, so we just want to make sure they know we’re out there, we’re still fighting for them, we’re trying to improve working conditions, protection on the job site, better wages, you know, we would just like to lift up all workers,” said Drost.

He says right now CUPE is in negotiations with several of its unions and is working very closely with members to negotiate good collective agreements.

“With collective action, we win. It’s the only way we’ll ever win. It’s the greatest strength we have. When we stand together, nothing is impossible,” said Drost.

Serge Landry, the Canadian Labour Congress regional representative, says Labour Day gets celebrated every year as a way to raise everybody up.

“We believe that when we lift the bottom, it lifts everybody up and we’re there to make sure that no body falls through the cracks,” he said.

Adding, “We wouldn’t be where we are if it wasn’t for New Brunswickers. At the end of the day, the public sector is supported by New Brunswickers, their taxes pay their wages and also unionized workers and if we’re not recognizing the community that helps us grow, we’re going backwards.”

He says that right now, they are also lobbying on multiple issues like EI reform, pharma care, and pushing for workers to get their fair share.

“We’re not there to take anything away from anybody, but we want to make sure that everybody gets something,” said Landry.

ACORN New Brunswick was also in attendance, conducting a Housing Standard Survey in hopes of putting together a report for the provincial government and municipalities.

“We have heard a lot of horror stories, that’s the biggest thing is we hear what those problems are, but they aren’t documented so with this and this outreach is to try and get those sort of things together, get results complied, statistic ways to better attack the problems,” said ACORN N.B. Co-Chair, Peter Jongeneelen.

ACORN is conducting the survey until the end of September with a goal of having a report ready in time for when the provincial legislature resumes in October.

“What we’re finding is the rents are going up, the maintenance is not keeping up pace, and there’s a lot of gaps and a lot of things that we want to present to the provincial government, the municipalities as well and say ‘help us a little bit more for better protections for the tenants,’” he said.

He says he is confident that with enough people speaking out, change will happen.

“In 2021, we actually did what was called a Renters at Risk survey, where we surveyed tenants and the public at large on what their thoughts were in regards to no rent control in the province. We complied those statistics, we took it to the provincial government and we got, now it’s not perfect, but we got one year of rent control for 2022,” said Jongeneelen.

Sunday’s event brought together multiple different vendors that were all working towards a common theme.

“We want to make sure that everybody is able to afford a living, a decent living,” said Landry.

Officials also said that standing united was the right approach to any change in the province.

“United we stand, divided we fall,” said Leaman.

“Solidarity is not a word, it’s a way of life.”

