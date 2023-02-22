Labour market plan launched by Workforce Windsor-Essex

Workforce WindsorEssex is launching a report providing a detailed analysis of labour market statistics and recommendations on how to grow the region’s workforce.

The 2022-2023 Local Labour Market Plan (LLMP) was released on Wednesday.

This Employment Ontario project is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario.

The report authors provided a detailed walkthrough of the 2022-2023 LLMP and participants engaged in an open discussion on the findings to identify actions to improve the local labour market and related services and supports.

“Essentially what we found is that there's still a demand for manufacturing work but we have severe shortage in skilled trades apprenticeships,” said project coordinator and research analyst, Safa Youness. “So promoting apprenticeships in the skilled trades is highly recommended.”

Supported by Ontario’s Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, the LLMP provides strategic recommendations through interactive links to industry-related education and Workforce WindsorEssex labour market tools, industry-related information, videos, and blogs.

“We have some exciting projects coming. The electric vehicle battery plant will be bringing in a range of jobs from manufacturing level jobs to higher level senior engineering levels jobs,” said Youness.

“We have more people retiring and leaving the important sectors like the skilled trades and health care that then those that are being trained currently to join it. So addressing that need is very important right now.”

Some key challenges include the age and education of our workforce, as well as the overall participation rate. Other challenges dig deeper into migration and income issues that prevent greater participation in the labour market.

“We do have a large newcomer population who are coming with skills from their home countries, so removing restrictions and access to barrier in terms of language, language specific occupation training would be a huge bonus to our local economy,” Youness said.

“Developing more programming like that for other sector specific training would be very, very beneficial and to integrating the newcomer population into our workforce here.”

Some opportunities and recommendations from the report include:

Encouraging businesses to collaborate with local educational institutions to offer hard skill development, soft skill development, on-site training, and online training to retain current employees, promote career growth, and recruit future employees.

Supporting education for career pathways by integrating student career success and experiential learning into teaching, course, and program requirements to ensure students in post-secondary education have meaningful engagement with their field of study and possible careers, allowing for real workplace experience during schooling and preparing students for their post-graduation career.

Supporting career changes through programs like Better Jobs Ontario and Service Canada’s EI program that may permit long-tenured workers to continue receiving EI while attending a full-time program of their choice.

Encouraging Service Providing Organizations and employers to collaborate on developing and supporting occupation-specific language training to help integrate newcomers into in-demand sectors and careers.

- With files from CTV News Windsor's Chris Campbell