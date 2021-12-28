Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan says he has tested positive for COVID-19
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a rapid test.
-
COVID-19 update: Preliminary data on B.C.'s latest case counts comingAnother COVID-19 update with preliminary data is expected to be released Tuesday, after a first-look at Christmas weekend cases revealed thousands tested positive in B.C.
-
Alexa 'error' fixed after girl told to stick penny in socket for a 'challenge'Amazon says it has fixed an 'error' with its Alexa virtual assistant after a 10-year-old girl was told to stick a penny in an electrical socket as part of a 'challenge.'
-
Nova Scotia reports 561 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday; update on Halifax Infirmary outbreakNova Scotia is reporting 561 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
Mackenzie Art Gallery fined $19.6K for workplace injuryRegina's Mackenzie Art Gallery has been fined $19,600 in connection to a January 2020 workplace injury.
-
Volunteer drivers helping take Island Health workers to hospitalsAs the snow keeps falling and the roads get slick, weather conditions are creating challenges for Vancouver Island health-care workers, and those who are needed to keep hospitals staffed.
-
Ottawa sees more than 400 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; one more in hospitalAcross the province, health officials reported 8,825 new cases of COVID-19. Seven more Ontarians have died and 2,481 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.
-
North Preston, N.S. man facing charges connected to stolen handgun: RCMPA 27-year-old North Preston, N.S. man is facing 11 charges, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.
-
WRDSB declares COVID-19 outbreaks at nine local schoolsThe Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) declared COVID-19 outbreaks at nine schools on Monday.
-
'We will not tolerate this kind of violence': 2 arrested connected to random stabbingsTwo men are facing charges connected to three separate, random stabbings that happened within minutes of each other near downtown Calgary transit stops in the last week.