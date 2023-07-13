Labour peace at city hall as inside workers ratify new contract

London’s inside workers have voted in favour of a new collective agreement with the city.

The contract is retroactive to the beginning of 2023 with the two sides bargaining since last fall.

CUPE Local 101 represents 900 municipal employees. They include everything from corporate services to community programs.

The union said it will not divulge the results of the vote until the collective agreement is ratified by city council at its July 25 meeting.

Local 101 President Steve Holland said he feels good about it.

“I think it took a bit of time with a lot of work. I think that both sides have really worked hard on relations, and I think that this is really positive for both sides.”

Holland would not provide the length of the collective agreement voted on, but said previous contracts have lasted four years.