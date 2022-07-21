Lac Ste. Anne placed under algae advisory ahead of Papal pilgrimage

Officials are advising against wading and swimming in areas of Lac Ste. Anne where blue-green algae blooms are visible.

Alberta Health Services issued the advisory Thursday, saying contact with the water, for both humans and animals, is to be avoided in areas of the lake where algae can be seen.

The advisory comes just days before Pope Francis is scheduled to attend a pilgrimage at the lake as part of his national visit to advance the Catholic Church's journey toward reconciliation with Indigenous people.

"We acknowledge that this lake is of high significance to many people, and we anticipate that it will be visited by large numbers of people next week as part of the Papal visit," AHS said in a statement.

"We are working closely with organizers of the visit to ensure that people can reduce their risk if they choose to visit the lake."

Due to the size of the lake, AHS told CTV News Edmonton that there are not any measures that can be taken to treat or remove the algae.

AHS confirmed that health inspectors are putting up signs warning visitors and residents about the blue-green algae bloom.

John Harvard, Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site coordinator, said at a media availability Wednesday that organizers will have rinsing stations ready for people to use.

Blue-green algae are naturally occurring cyanobacteria that often appear like fuzz or globs on the surface of the water. It can be greenish-brown, pinkish-red, or blue in colour, and often smells grassy or musty.

Should contact with water containing blue-green algae occur, AHS recommends washing the areas of skin with tap water as soon as possible.

Properly cooked fish fillets from the lake can be eaten, but whole fish or fish trimmings are not to be eaten by pets or people, AHS says.

According to the provincial health authority, the advisory will remain in place until further notice, with areas where algae are not visible allowedto be used for recreational purposes.

Anyone that comes in contact with the bacteria or ingest water with the algae can experience skin irritation, rash, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Symptoms can appear within hours and tend to resolve within two days.

Visitors and residents near the lake are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water. Boiling water does not remove toxins produced by blue-green algae, AHS says.