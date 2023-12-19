Lace up and hit the ice on a 240-metre skate trail in Simcoe County
The skate trail in Innisfil is now open daily.
Break out your ice skates and head to Town Square in Innisfil to experience the 240-metre skating trail.
Here's how to get school bus cancellation alerts on your mobile device
Have school bus cancellation alerts sent to your email
The trail was open earlier this month but closed due to the mild conditions. It has re-opened and operates from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
If you don't have skates, Simcoe Skate Rentals will be available starting Friday with specific operating hours.
It's the second season for the skate trail at Town Square, which hosted its grand opening on January 27.
The town also operates an outdoor rink at 20 Church Street, which is currently closed as the town works to open it for the season.
Several other outdoor skating rinks in the region include Barrie, Springwater at the Simcoe County Museum, Wasaga Beach, Tiny Township, Orillia, Collingwood, and Midland.
