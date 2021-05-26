Lace-up for charity walk to support those living with Tourette Syndrome

The 13th annual Trek for Tourette kicks off this Sunday and takes place across the country, including Muskoka.

The event will happen virtually for the second year because of the pandemic, allowing participants to remain inside their bubble while taking part in the charity walk.

The walk supports a poorly understood neurodevelopmental disorder that affects as many as one in 100 Canadian children and adults. Currently, there is no cure.

Shawn Forth, the organizer of the Muskoka walk, says 45 trekkers helped raise almost $3,500 last year, and this year, he is hoping for similar results.

More information on the Trek for Tourette is available here.

To contact the organizer, email Shawn Forth, Tourette Canada – Muskoka TS Resource Unit or call 705-706-2500.