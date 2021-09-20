Lace-up to give others a 'new leash on life'
Grab your walking shoes to help raise money for those who would benefit from Dog Guide services.
The Orillia Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides will take place at Couchiching Beach Park on Sun., Sept. 26.
The co-organizer of the Orillia walk has been blind since she was 17 and said that without the help of her dog guide, Norma Jean, her life would be more challenging.
"These dogs are so important not only to people like myself," Laura Joyce said. "Not only do they give us a sense of independence, but they also give us peace of mind," she adds.
Dog Guides offer support to numerous Canadians across the country with disabilities, but they can be expensive.
All proceeds raised from the walk will support the Lion's Foundation of Canada to continue its effort to train service dogs for Canadians in need, free of charge.
The walk is open to all individuals, whether they have a dog or not.
The walk begins at 11 a.m., with registration opening at 10 a.m.
Those looking to participate or donate can visit the Lions Foundation of Canada.
With files from CTV's Jayne Pritchard
-
Haldimand-Norfolk results: Conservative Leslyn Lewis declared winnerConservative Leslyn Lewis has won the Haldimand-Norfolk riding, CTV News' Decision Desk has declared.
-
Timmins-James Bay NDP expecting winNew Democrat supporters in Timmins are eagerly awaiting election results at The Surge Sports Bar.
-
Jim Carr stays as MP for Winnipeg South CentreCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Jim Carr of the Liberal Party of Canada will be re-elected in Winnipeg South Centre.
-
Saskatoon riding could be lone holdout to Conservative dominance in Sask.Conservative candidates are leading or elected in all but one Saskatchewan riding as the Liberals are projected to win Monday’s federal election.
-
Perth-Wellington results: Conserative incumbent John Nater winsCTV News' Decision Desk has declared Conservative incumbent John Nater as the winner of the Perth-Wellington riding.
-
Larry Maguire re-elected in Brandon-SourisCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Larry Maguire of the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Brandon-Souris, keeping the seat he has held since 2013.
-
Conservatives re-elected in 4 southern Sask. rural ridingsConservative candidates have been re-elected in four rural ridings in southern Saskatchewan.
-
Ted Falk holds on to Provencher ridingCTV's Decision Desk is declaring that Ted Falk of the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Provencher.
-
Dan Mazier secures second term with win in Dauphin-Swan River-NeepawaCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Dan Mazier with the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa.