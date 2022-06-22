Lack of foster homes, large waitlist forces Regina dog rescue organization to freeze intake

Regina dog rescue CC RezQs recently announced that it would be undergoing an intake freeze, due to an extended waitlist and lack of foster homes for its rescues, in a post on its Facebook page.

“It is with heavy hearts and an exhausted team that we announce effective immediately we are forced to do an intake freeze,” the organization said in the post.

“We are currently in a position where we have unending requests for help; and no homes open to put the dogs and puppies needing rescue.”

The non-profit, which was founded in 2014, currently has 34 dogs of various sizes and ages on its waitlist.

“The only way we can lift the intake freeze is by getting more foster families,” the post read. “We can only bring dogs and puppies into care if they have somewhere to go once we get them.”

CC RezQs outlined that the fosters range from shorter term stays – around two weeks for it’s spay and return program – to permanent.

“The rescue supplies everything you need to foster,” CC RezQs outlined in its post. “You are not financially responsible for anything your foster needs while in your care.”

Foster homes for CC RezQs need to be within an hour of Regina.

Foster applications are available on the non profit’s website.

The organization also asks for monetary donations to help cover the medical and supply costs of the operation.

CC RezQs Regina has rescued 188 dogs and puppies in 2022 so far.

