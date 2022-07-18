Lack of rainfall prompts low water situation in Upper Thames Valley watershed
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
As London enters its third heat warning of the year, the Upper Thames Valley watershed is facing a low water situation due to a lack of rainfall.
The lack of rain has prompted a level one low water situation with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority.
Between June 15 and July 15, the watershed only received 17mm of rain — a mere 22 per cent of what is considered normal precipitation levels for that time of year.
Since April, only 58 per cent of regular precipitation has fallen.
The Upper Thames Valley River Conservation Authority urges people and businesses that rely on surface water to conserve their usage.
