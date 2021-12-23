Lack of rapid antigen tests in rural areas frustrating: Cornwall councillor

Rapid antigen tests (RATS) are already hard to come by in urban centres, but for some living in rural areas, they seem to be non-existent.

"To get zero tests in this area where we have an entrance for people from outside the country to come in on a daily basis, as well as lower vaccination rates, it is frustrating," said Cornwall coun. Justin Towndale.

"It's estimated there is around 120,000 people who live in this area, based on the 2016 census numbers. That number actually is considered to be lower than the actual number," Towndale said.

After coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, trying to find one of these tests for himself was a mission.

"I had to ask around. I had to ask friends, colleagues, to see if there was one available," he said.

Thankfully, for him, a friend stepped up and offered a rapid test they had available.

"I shouldn't have to hypothetically take a test from someone who is in elementary school to find out if I have a potential infection," Towndale added.

Dr. Paula Stewart of the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says rapid test distribution hinged on a couple of factors.

"When the province was planning for this blitz with the rapid antigen tests, they were looking for the health unit regions that had low vaccine rates, not us, high case rates, not us," Dr. Stewart said.

While Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region lead the province in vaccination rates at just over 83 per cent, the Eastern Ontario region is around the provincial average, with about 75 per cent fully vaccinated.

According to Towndale, his region should have received at least some rapid tests.

"I really do think (the province) missed the mark," Towndale said.

"Those who are in the larger urban centres who have to line up for hours at a time in winter weather, it isn't great, but they still have an advantage over us where we have not seen any rapid tests at all."

"I have colleagues across the province who are also elected officials who feel my frustration, who share my frustration," he added. "I am not alone in this."

"We need to get these tests out. We need to send them across the province and I feel worse for those who live up north," Towndale said. "I've seen where the centres received them and they were nowhere near the population."

Dr. Stewart also noted that rapid tests should be used with caution, as they are only one tool in the battle against COVID-19.

"You may be a negative on the test now but the next day you may be positive," she said. "Even if you are negative now it only picks up 80 per cent of the people who have the virus in the back of the nose and their throat."

"I think it's important to put it in context of all the precautions that we can take and those are all available to us now," she added.

While Towndale's rapid test was negative, he was able to book a more efficient PCR test on Wednesday, and is awaiting his results.

"I encourage people to be cautious and mindful of others at this time because there are people who don't want to risk infection," Towndale said.