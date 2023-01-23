'Lacrosse as Medicine' event sheds light on Canada's official national sport

"Lacrosse as medicine" was the theme of an Indigenous culture talk and demonstration at the University of Windsor on Monday for students and staff to learn more about its deeply rooted cultural significance.

The faculty of human kinetics hosted the event that featured guest lecturer Rain Whited, a member of the Oneida Nation of the Thames and a former competitive lacrosse player. Whited played for the Windsor Warlocks, Windsor Clippers, and Wallaceburg Red Devils.

A demonstration of lacrosse fundamental rules and game-play was followed by a luncheon serving traditional Indigenous cuisine.

For Indigenous people across Canada, lacrosse is more than Canada's official national sport. It has strong tradition within the culture and a legacy that spans centuries.

"The game was given to us by the Creator, to entertain the Creator in the Spirit World,” said Whited.

“Also [for] those in our presence watching — from the animals, from everything that's living, the trees, the ground, the water, the earth. So, for us, it's more than just a game. That's what makes it special."

Contributions from the university’s senior advisor to the president on Indigenous relations, the faculty of human kinetics’ department of kinesiology, and a Nanadagikenim (Seek-to-Know) grant from the UWindsor Centre for Teaching and Learning helped to make event possible.

The Seek-to-Know grant integrates Indigenous educational content into the faculty’s curriculum.