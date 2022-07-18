Lacrosse pros coach Sask. high performance U15, U18 players in Regina

Professionals from the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) are in Regina working with the top lacrosse players from Saskatchewan as they prepare for Field Nationals.

The four day camp runs from July 18-21 at the University of Regina with around 70 U15 and U18 players staying in the dorms.

The Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association (SLA) said this is the first PLL camp of its kind held in Canada, and they are excited to be able to provide this education opportunity for its members.

“We have some phenomenal lacrosse players and they tend to have to travel out of the province to go to these type of camps, so we wanted to bring it here home and we’re grateful to be the first place in Canada to be able to host one,” said Bridget Pottle, executive director of the SLA.

“Kids are hungry for these kinds of opportunities, so we’re happy to be able to give it to them.”

Throughout the duration of the camp, five professionals will be in attendance, each with a specialty of their own.

Brian Kavanagh, a PLL’s Archers Lacrosse Club coach and a Division 1 NCAA coach, made the trip to the Queen City.

“We’ve got a little bit of everything here and hopefully exposing these guys not only to their position’s skillset, but hopefully learning something from each one of us and make their game a little more versatile,” Kavanagh explained.

Kavanagh said with so many players on the field, the coaches are able to run higher level college and pro-based skills and drills.

Midfielder Toby Olynyk said it’s “cool” to be able to chat with the pros, and have the chance to be able to improve his game.

“[It’s going] great actually, really professional facility, and I like how it’s ran,” Olynyk said.

“High temp and lots of fun.”

The camp has the players on the field for three sessions per day, and players will also get the chance to review tape.

Even with the busy schedule, the coaches said there’s still time for team building camaraderie.

“They’re having a good time, so we love to see it and we’re going to have a fun couple of days ahead,” said Joseph Laprairie, U18 assistant coach with Team Sask.

Next year the SLA hopes to expand the program by running a development camp in addition to the elite camp.