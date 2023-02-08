Lago Lindo death ruled homicide, victim shot multiple times: autopsy

Jordan Zouhri was shot to death and his death is being investigated as a homicide, Edmonton police revealed Wednesday morning following an autopsy.

On Feb. 3, the 30-year-old was found seriously injured by police in the Lago Lindo neighbourhood, where a "weapons complaint" had been made. He died on scene.

The autopsy said he had been shot "multiple" times.

Investigators are looking for dash-cam or residential security footage of the area from Feb. 3 between 5:15 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. Anyone who was driving near Lago Lindo Crescent, or in the area of 157 Avenue between 97 Street and 82 Street, that day and has video footage was asked to contact EPS or Crime Stoppers.

Zouhri's family has also begged the community to help find his killer.