Laid-off Domtar workers getting support from province, unions

The Ontario government is stepping in to help nearly 500 pulp and paper workers who were laid off by Domtar in Espanola.

In September, Domtar announced it was shutting down after years of ongoing financial losses. Employees on the pulp side of the business worked their final shift last week.

Now, the province has put $426,000 towards a new action centre offering services to help the employees find new employment quickly, the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development said in a news release Tuesday.

"A wide range of services and tailored supports will be offered to help workers transition, including seminars on resume writing and cover letters, job searches, financial planning workshops and mental health resources," the ministry said.

"Working in partnership with Unifor Local 74, Unifor 156 and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 956, the Domtar action centre will provide customized resources to help affected workers prepare for other well-paying manufacturing work in northern Ontario."

Labour Minister David Piccini said the centre will help affected workers in a few ways.

“To the wide array and suite of supports from the more simple things like updating one’s resume, it’s a difficult time and they don’t have to worry about that, they’ve got help in doing that," Piccini said.

"Skills training, there are many courses, some as short as a couple weeks that can up skill you and get you into a new career, a better job, a pay check.”

Workers will also be able to access resources and training for jobs in forestry, skilled trades and other in-demand industries.

“I’ve spoken with a number of cabinet colleagues already about this -- it’s why we’ve moved swiftly on this action centre, it’s why I continue to work very closely with affected unions,” Piccini said.

Chris Presley, Unifor Local 74 president, said coordinators and peer helpers at the centre will help the union members in their transition.

“Local 74 has been in the mill for 121 years I believe now, the mill’s been in the community for over 100 years," Presley said.

“I mean there is a reason why some individuals are still in the plant right now trying to make as specific grade for a specialty buyer. Our northern pulp is used in just about everything and anything that’s got paper involved and so …. I believe we’re a viable mill for someone.”

Town Coun. Ken Duplessis is also former president of Local 74.

“A lot of us are long-term employees and we have our pensions but it doesn’t make it less painful," he said.

"It’s a really tough road to hoe.”

Dustin Drouin, UNIFOR president local 156 and action centre coordinator, said his father went through something similar in his hometown of Elliot Lake.

“I know I got a lot of words of encouragement from dad who went through the same thing and said ‘just keep going and it’s not the end of the world, everyone’s going to make it through it,’" Drouin said.

"And that’s what I’m trying to do as the coordinator is to help everyone keep going.”

"Since learning of the plan to idle Domtar’s Espanola mill, our government has been there for workers to ensure they have the supports they need," said Graydon Smith, minister of natural resources and forestry.

"Today’s investment reaffirms that commitment as we continue to support workers impacted by the closure."

The action centre, located at 77 Centre Street in Espanola, will operate until at least October 2024.

Domtar and the local union are pitching in $184,600 towards the centre.

Unifor Local 156 President Dustin Drouin said the union is grateful "for the quick response in getting the Unifor Domtar action centre up and running."

"We hope to make the transition as easy as possible for all affected members of the mill," Drouin said.

"We are looking forward to getting our members into the action centre for retraining and any skills upgrading they may need."

The ministry said there are around 11,000 vacant jobs in northeastern Ontario.