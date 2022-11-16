Lake effect snow ramps up, winter-like cold for the weekend

Winter-like weather has set up shop in southern Ontario with rounds of snow and chilly temperatures.

A winter weather travel advisory issued Tuesday remains in effect for London and parts of the region Wednesday.

Lake effect snow showers are developing off Lake Huron, in London- Middlesex and eastern Lambton County and another 5 to 10 cm could fall through late Wednesday evening.

Off lake flurries will linger into Thursday as cold air floods the great lakes.

Huron, Perth and southern Bruce County are under a snow squall warning.

Environment Canada warns of the potential of 15 to 25 cm by Thursday afternoon and visibilities near zero in heavy snow.

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Goderich - Bluewater - Southern Huron County

Stratford - Mitchell - Southern Perth County

Wingham - Blyth - Northern Huron County

Conditions are favourable for a period of lake effect snow squalls off of Lake Huron this evening through Thursday morning.

Hazards:

Local snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm by Thursday morning.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero.

Also added: Snow squall watch in effect for:

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

It is going to be a chilly weekend, temperatures are set to drop ten degrees below normal. A strong ridge of high pressure near Alaska extending into western Canada will drive cold artic air southward into the Great Lakes.

Winter isn’t here to stay, temperatures will slowly recover back above freezing early next week.