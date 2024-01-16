Lake effect snow squalls continue across northeast moving inland

The weather alerts that began Monday are expected to continue until Wednesday in most areas as lake-effect snow moves inland from the Great Lakes in the northeast causing treacherous travelling conditions.

Environment Canada is asking travellers to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," the weather alerts said.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

SNOW SQUALL WARNINGS (RED)

The Wawa and Pukaskwa Park area will get the most snow with 40 – 60 cm and even higher amounts possibly by Wednesday morning locally.

"A multi-day lake effect snow squall event will affect areas east of Lake Superior today (Tuesday) through Wednesday. Even though the snow squalls will shift with time, road closures are possible due to these significant snowfall accumulations," Environment Canada said Tuesday morning.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility … Road closures are likely."

Highway 17 is closed again between Wawa and Batchawana Bay on Tuesday due to weather after being closed for most of Monday.

Highway 17 between Wawa and Batchawana Bay remains CLOSED due to poor weather conditions. Call 511 or visit https://t.co/I0dVgtVK8W for the latest road conditions. ^an pic.twitter.com/vgLsveqKDK

The snowfall rate for Manitoulin Island on Tuesday is expected to be 10 cm per 12 hours.

"Lake effect snow will affect the eastern portion of Manitoulin Island this morning (Tuesday). The most intense snow band is expected later this afternoon and tonight. It is possible that the lake effect snow may continue into Wednesday," the snow squall warning said.

Espanola and Killarney east to North Bay, Powassan and Mattawa, including West Nipissing and French River should get between five-10 cm of snow.

"Lake effect snow bands from Georgian Bay and Lake Huron are expected to affect portions of the North Bay - Nipissing and Killarney regions. The lake effect bands are expected to shift from time to time, but should persist into Wednesday for some regions," the weather alert said.

Parry Sound and Rosseau east to South River and Burk's Falls should get 15 – 25 cm locally and another 20 – 40 cm Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Peak snowfall rates could be more than five cm/h.

"Snow squalls will likely persist for regions near Georgian Bay through at least Wednesday afternoon with additional significant accumulations expected," the snow squall warning said.

School buses run by Nipissing – Parry Sound Student Transportation Services are cancelled Tuesday in all weather zones.

SNOW SQUALL WATCHES (YELLOW)

Searchmont, Montreal Harbour and Batchawana Bay north of Sault Ste. Marie should see 15 – 30 cm of snow on Tuesday.

"Flurries will continue today (Tuesday); however, the most intense snow squalls are expected to begin tonight and continue on Wednesday," Environment Canada said.

South of Parry Sound along the Georgian Bay, Port Carling, Port Severn and Huntsville can expect to see 30 – 40 cm of possible snow with a peak snowfall rate of two to five cm/h.

WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORIES (GREY)

Chapleau and White River should see 10 – 20 cm by Tuesday evening while Blind River and Thessalon along the North Channel could get 10 – 15 cm of snow which could continue Wednesday.

"Lake effect snow off Lake Superior will (be) extended far enough inland to affect portions of Highway 101, northern Chapleau region and near Dubreuilville. It is possible that the lake effect snow may continue into early Wednesday morning over portions of the regions," the weather alert said.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."