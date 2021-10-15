Lake Erie region from Windsor-Essex to Buffalo, NY under severe weather warnings

Lake Erie from Windsor-Essex to Buffalo, NY is under three weather warnings.

Issued at various times throughout the later afternoon, the region is under a tornado warning, squall warning and strong wind warning.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Environment Canada meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that they say could possibly produce a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and local intense rainfall are also possible.

Squalls with wind gusts up to 35 knots and waterspout activity are also forecasted for the area south of Crystal.

Waves could also reach 0.5 meters or less building to 1 meter near midnight and up to 1.5 meters near noon Saturday.