Lake Laurentain paddling rental pilot now underway

Conservation Sudbury is now offering canoe and kayak rentals in one of Sudbury’s most tranquil settings, Lake Laurentain.

The Lake Laurentain Conservation Area is a public facility, free to all visitors, owned by Conservation Sudbury. There is free parking and portable toilets on site.

As a pilot program this summer, 11 kayaks and four canoes are available to rent from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for July and August.

Rentals happen right on the shoreline adjacent to the Nature Chalet parking lot at 2309 South Bay Rd. Rentals are first-come first served. Solo kayaks rentals are $12/hour or $40/day while canoes and double kayaks are $15/hour or $50/day with a two hour minimum. All rentals include personal floatation device, paddles, a map of Lake Laurentian and a safety kit.

Rentals may be suspended without notice due to inclement weather.

You may bring your own paddle watercraft along with someone who is renting.

Each paddler is required to sign a waiver.

Rental equipment is for use only on Lake Laurentian and Perch Lake and must not be removed from the property.

There are no swimming areas at Lake Laurentain and motorized watercraft are not permitted.

More information on Lake Laurentain Conservation Area and their rental pilot can be found on the Conservation Sudbury website.