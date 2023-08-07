Lake Louise logjam forces temporary restrictions to legendary Banff destination

There's a long tradition of people flocking to the mountains for the long weekend, but Sunday, one of the world's most popular mountain towns reached its breaking point.

Lake Louise was so busy they had to restrict access.

Until further notice, RCMP and Parks Canada are advising that there will be no entering Lake Louise, unless a resident or with a hotel reservation, due to overcrowding. All highways remain open. #ABRoads #ABParks @BanffNP

Highways remained open, but due to overcrowding late Sunday afternoon, the RCMP and Parks Canada advised park visitors not to visit Instagram darling Lake Louise.

They even devised an entry requirement: only residents and people with hotel reservations at the site could enter Lake Louise.

Every other visitor to Banff National Park was out of luck.

It's not the first time that access has been restricted. In September, 2020, the same thing happened.

The restrictions don't appear to have lasted very long, however.

The area was re-opened to everyone by Sunday night, although there has been no update on social media about whether or not that will change Monday.

