Lake Louise RCMP look for assistance identifying vehicle break-in suspect

Lake Louise RCMP are asking for public assistance identifying a suspect in a March 4 vehicle break-in that took place in a parking lot.

Sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. that day, an unknown suspect smashed the back window of a parked vehicle and stole several items.

The same day, the suspect tried to use the victim's stolen credit cards at a Canmore business.

The suspect is described as being a light complexioned man, around 182 centimetres (six feet tall), with an average build.

He was last seen wearing a white ball cap, a dark coloured puffy jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lake Louise RCMP at 403-522-3812. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.