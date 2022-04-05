Lake Nipissing waterfront mini-train and carousel reopening this summer, volunteers desperately needed

A tourism staple in North Bay is ready to reopen this summer.

The Heritage Railway and Carousel Company, which is solely staffed by volunteers, is preparing to get its carousel ready to go and its mini-train back on the tracks.

"We're very excited. I've talked to several of our volunteers already and everybody seems to be very excited about it,” said volunteer Bill White.

Along with the famous mini-train, the neighbouring carousel will also pick up where it left off after being derailed the last two summers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Seeing the kids and youngsters going up and down the horses and the older kids finding the fastest horse, that’s why we do it,” White said.

With a tentative opening scheduled for Mother's Day, it's hoped to get both attractions up and running seven days a week starting in June until Labour Day. From Labour Day to Thanksgiving, it will only be in operation on weekends up until Thanksgiving.

But volunteers are needed to make it happen.

"We've had 21 volunteers pass away because they were elderly over the last two years,” said volunteer Laughlin Trowsdale.

“So we're in desperate need of volunteers. The same with kids in high school. They need their 40 hours of volunteer work. What better way for them to get the hours and help us out at the same time?”

The train and carousel are a staple attraction along the waterfront. Before the pandemic started, it's estimated that more than 50,000 rides took place in 2019 with international visitors coming from the United States, Japan, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

“I would expect it to be very busy. I don't know if it'll go back to the 2019 numbers,” said Tourism North Bay executive director Steve Dreany.

“I don't know if we're expected to return to those levels of travel and tourism."

Volunteer applications are available at the North Bay Museum in hopes of getting the train and carousel back on track.