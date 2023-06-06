iHeartRadio

Lake of Bays resident charged with impaired driving


Ontario Provincial Police cruiser - file image. (Supplied)

Provincial police charged a Lake of Bays Township resident with impaired driving in Huntsville.

According to the OPP, officers responded to a stopped car in the middle of the road on Highway 60 just before 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers located the driver in medical distress.

A 40-year-old man faces impaired driving charges and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

