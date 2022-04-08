Lake Simcoe recognized as ‘national priority’ in federal budget

The federal government committed $19.6 million to protect large lakes and rivers in Ontario, including Lake Simcoe.

The money will go into a freshwater action fund, announced in the 2022 federal budget on Thursday.

"I welcome the news that the federal government has recognized Lake Simcoe as a national priority," Georgina Mayor Margaret Quirk said in a press release Friday.

"Our united front of watershed municipalities will continue to work collaboratively to ensure we protect the lake for future generations."

Jonathan Scott, Bradford Ward 2 councillor, said it’s good to see the federal government start to deliver on its commitment to Lake Simcoe.

"The budget specifically mentions that further details are to come on how these funds will be used this year, so our advocacy will continue," Scott said.

"We must ensure Lake Simcoe gets its fair share of the nearly $20 million in funding this year, and ensure the funding increases and the program is put on a long-term footing to deliver for our watershed."

The federal government has already committed $16 million to the proposed Lake Simcoe phosphorus recycling facility and additional funding for conservation projects.

"Following unprecedented, united action by area municipalities, and by our area MPs of all parties, Lake Simcoe is back in the federal budget," Georgina Ward 3 Councillor Dave Neeson said.

"We look forward to learning more about this new funding program as details are announced and are committed to ensuring federal funding delivers important projects to help restore Lake Simcoe."

The Holland Marsh Phosphorus Recycling Facility was initially proposed by York Region as part of a larger sewage project. However, that project was put on hold indefinitely.

The facility would reduce phosphorous runoff into the Holland River by roughly 85 per cent, removing up to 10 per cent of the total amount of phosphorous going into Lake Simcoe each year.

Georgina and Bradford are among seven municipalities that have passed a motion calling on all levels of government for their support to move forward with the facility.

-with files from Katelyn Wilson