Lakefront B.C. lodge built by the 'Timber Kings' on sale for less than $2M

An 11,000-square-foot lakefront lodge, built by the company featured on HGTV's Timber Kings, is for sale in B.C.'s Peace Region – and it's not much more expensive than the average home in Vancouver.

The Williston Lake Resort has been listed by Colliers for $1,980,000. In March of 2023, the benchmark price for a detached home in Greater Vancouver was $1,861,800.

The lodge can accommodate up to 28 guests at a time and has an on-site restaurant and conference room, as well as a lobby with a stone fireplace and a bar.

Built in 2004, the construction was done by Pioneer Log Homes.

"Its hand-hewn pine logs showcase the wood’s natural beauty. The lodge could be considered both a feat of engineering and a work of art," a description of the building on the resort's website says.

Situated on a property that spans more than 100 acres, it is billed as a four-season tourist destination that offers horseback riding, fishing and camping in the summer and ice fishing and snowshoeing in the winter.

The resort's website describes some of the wildlife that visitors may encounter.

"The untouched nature around the lodge offers living space for white head eagle and osprey, beaver, Wapiti Elk, white tail deer, mule deer, coyotes, wolves, moose, black, brown and grizzly bear," it says.

According to the listing, the business is profitable and can be run by a couple with the assistance of between two and five employees. In addition to being a vacation spot, rooms on the property are also rented out by contractors working on projects in the area. In the summer, an on-site RV park has spots for 17 trailers. The realtor's listing describes the business as "easy to manage" and "impeccably maintained"

However, Colliers also says the sprawling property would "make an ideal private family residence."

The nearest "full-service community" is Hudson's Hope, which is about a 20-minute drive from the resort, and the nearest city is Fort St. John, which is about a 90-minute drive.