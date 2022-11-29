Lakehead University matching donations for Giving Tuesday

Lakehead University in Orillia is taking part in the Giving Tuesday initiative for the seventh straight year.

Its alum association is matching all new gifts for scholarships, bursaries and awards of up to $52,000.

"Giving Tuesday has become a global movement for charities," said Mike den Haan, Lakehead University's external relations vice president.

"It is a day when the entire Lakehead family of employees, alumni and friends celebrate how philanthropy enables students to access a Lakehead education. Many make this a day for their giving-commitment to Lakehead University."

Along with its Thunder Bay location, Lakehead University has gathered $543,000 since 2016. This year's goal is $108,000.

"Alumni living and working all over the globe contribute to the success of Giving Tuesday at Lakehead University," said Mark Tilbury, Lakehead University's alumni and annual giving director.

"They recognize the need because they were once students themselves. Their response to Giving Tuesday is their way of sharing it forward."

The Giving Tuesday portal (donate.lakeheadu.ca) is open until midnight.