Lakehead University is investigating a cyber attack affecting campus servers.

On Tuesday, the Orillia university notified students that its Technology Services Centre (TSC) team is managing the attack and has removed access to all servers on both campuses.

Additionally, the TSC immediately shutdown all campus computers as a protective measure.

The school asks any students with a computer that can not be turned off because of critical research work to contact a research supervisor or dean.

According to the university, all data and services hosted by the university servers, along with website access and file sharing, will be unavailable "until further notice."

Lakehead says updates on the situation will be available on the university's Mobile Safety App for students and staff.