Lakeshore firefighters contended with a fully involved barn fire early Monday morning.

A section of County Road 27 in the 1600 block was closed for a few hours to allow crews to access a hydrant around 6:30 a.m.

The fire cause of the fire remains undetermined and has resulted in about $125,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.

Lakeshore Fire Crews are on scene in the 1600 block of Belle River Rd for a 2nd Alarm barn fire. Road is closed in both directions for fire ground operations pic.twitter.com/N6jNi0ZLC0