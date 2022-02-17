Lakeshore-based organization helps to connect with seniors dealing with loneliness
A Lakeshore, Ont. teen is leading the way to connect and engage with elders in the community dealing with isolation and loneliness via the written word.
Emily Truman, 18, founded her organization called ‘Stay Gold Society’ in 2019. It dedicates efforts to uplifting the lives of seniors through acts of kindness, communication and correspondence.
This year, Truman and her partners in Canada and the U.S. are co-hosting ‘Letter to an Elder Day’ on Feb. 26.
The goal is to collect 15,000 letters to deliver to isolated seniors.
Truman believes that now more than ever, seniors who are often isolated because of COVID-19 restrictions, need support.
A written letter or card can go a long way to alleviate some of that loneliness – and perhaps make a pen pal for life.
"I think that it's really important that we foster inter-generational connection and find ways for seniors to be integrated in our communities and to feel respected because they really deserve that," said Truman.
