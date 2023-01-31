Lakeshore council approves budget increase
Lakeshore residents will see a municipal tax increase of 3.75 per cent — $66/year for the average homeowner.
“The discussions and decisions today reflected the difficult nature of this year’s budget. As a Council, we had to balance cost increases due to inflation and the need to meet service levels, with the financial impact to residents and taxpayers,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.
When factoring in the approved water and wastewater rates, the average home in Lakeshore will pay an additional $143 per year. County and School Board levies will add an additional $52 per year.
When it comes to spending, council transferred $500,000 to a parks reserve and budgeted $26.8-million for capital projects including rehabilitation of Patillo Road, Major Street and Lilydale Avenue, County Road 22 watermain replacement and Lakeview Park playground resurfacing.
Council also approved the 2023 User Fees By-law which sets out the fees and charges for a wide range of municipal services and activities.
-
Why Reptilia must wait until April for council decision on exotic animalsReptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets todayThe city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew CountyAlgonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigationDisturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & MuskokaHigher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
-
'It felt like home': Bo Horvat says goodbye to VancouverBo Horvat is saying goodbye to Vancouver and the Canucks after a decade in blue and green.
-
B.C. health-care workers at 'breaking point' seeking mental help in growing numbersThe ongoing toxic drug crisis, waves of COVID-19 and other mass casualty events have B.C. healthcare workers pleading for faster access to mental health care as more of them find themselves distressed and despairing.
-
Employment agency breaking barriers for marginalized people on Vancouver IslandA temp agency on Vancouver Island is taking a compassionate crack at the labour shortage.