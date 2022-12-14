iHeartRadio

Lakeshore council approves demolition of Stoney Point church


Stoney Point Church. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)

Lakeshore council has voted to allow demolition of the Church of the Annunciation on Tecumseh Road in Stoney Point.

Built in 1906 but long-closed, an application to demolish the building on heritage property was approved by council.

When the structure has been levelled, the owner will then be able to apply to have heritage designation removed from the property all together.

