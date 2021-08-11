Lakeshore council votes against alternative voting system

Residents in the Municipality of Lakeshore won’t be voting via telephone/internet in the next election.

Council voted against the motion Tuesday night.

The deadline to choose alternative method was extended to May next year, but administration wanted to enough time to allow for sufficient preparation.

Residents will have the option to vote by mail or in person.

“The traditional way of voting, that’s what people expect and it’s simply the best method that we have and I speak strongly in favour of it,” says councillor Kirk Walstedt.

The next municipal election will take place October 24, 2022.