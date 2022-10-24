Lakeshore elects new mayor Tracey Bailey

CTV News has declared candidate Tracey Bailey to be elected Lakeshore’s mayor in the 2022 municipal election.

Bailey, who previously served as the municipality’s deputy mayor, defeated incumbent Tom Bain.

Bain has served a Lakeshore's mayor for 16 years. He is also the board chair of Invest WindsorEssex.

Bailey works as CEO for the Community Support Centre of Essex County and has been on Lakeshore council for eight years as a councillor and deputy mayor.

Some of the issues candidates addressed while campaigning included taxes, the municipality’s sewer system and the need for affordable housing in the area.

Here are the latest uncertified election results:

Mayor

• Bailey, Tracey - 5,638

• Bain, Tom - 3,447

Deputy Mayor

• Monk, Dave - 4,154

• Walstedt, Kirk - 4,719

Ward 1 – Councillor

• McNamara, Ryan - 974

• Panasiuk, Nick - 298

Ward 2 – Councillor

• Byrne, Paddy - 605

• Hoffman, Michael - 468

Ward 3 – Councillor

• Butera, Giovanni - 483

• Santarossa, Kelsey - 837

• Seddik, Mohamed - 54

Ward 4 – Councillor

• Alderson, Jennifer - 628

• Aubin, Sarah - 188

• Kerr, John - 1,327

Ward 5 – Councillor

• Anhorn, Steve - 312

• McDermott, Tim - 647

• Ruston, Ian - 656

Ward 6 – Councillor

• Cecile, David - 178

• Larue, David - 151

• Vogler, Larissa - 1,084