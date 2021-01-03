Investigators have since cleared the scene and said they do not suspect foul play or believe the man’s death resulted from an accident.



Craig Harrell, 55, of Timmins was a subcontractor employee at the mine site who worked as a heavy equipment operator.



The investigation revealed that on Jan. 1, Harrell was working at the 600-level when employees discovered his body at approx. 3:15 p.m.



The site’s mine rescue team performed all necessary resuscitation efforts before transporting him to surface to meet the ambulance. Harrell died while en route to the Timmins and District Hospital.

In a Jan. 2 statement on their website, Timmins police confirmed the investigation will continue in collaboration with the local coroner and the Ministry of Labour.



Lake Shore Gold is a subsidiary of Pan American Silver.

