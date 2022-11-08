Lakeshore incident leads to attempted murder charge for 68-year-old man

A 68-year-old Lakeshore man has been charged after police say he and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries following an incident in Lakeshore.

Lakeshore OPP and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Brooks Boulevard on Nov. 4 around 4:19 a.m.

Officers say they saw a male and a female with serious life-threatening injuries. They were both subsequently transported to hospital.

Police say the victim and accused were known to each other.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged a 68-year-old man from Lakeshore with the following offence:

Attempt to Commit Murder

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.