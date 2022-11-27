Lakeshore intersection was closed after serious collision sends driver to hospital
Essex County OPP is investigating a serious collision in Lakeshore that sent the driver hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police responded to the single-vehicle crash around 1:55 p.m. Sunday. The lone occupant and driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital.
The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) is attending the scene.
#EssexOPP are investigating a serious single vehicle collision on South Middle Road, Lakeshore. The driver has been brought to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Road will be closed between Rochester Townline and Lakeshore 245 to allow for investigation. ^bp pic.twitter.com/Oor6EBAltB— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 27, 2022
Police say South Middle Road between Rochester Townline and Lakeshore Road 245 has been reopened.
Police will provide updates as they become available.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
-
Cambridge business takes literal approach to Cyber MondayA business in Cambridge has decided to take Cyber Monday literally, which includes closing its doors to the public so the team can focus their energy on online sales.
-
Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rightsCanada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
-
West Shore RCMP responds to porch pirates as holiday shopping ramps upMounties on Vancouver Island are warning the public about an increase in thefts from front porches and apartment lobbies as packages begin to arrive ahead of the holiday season.
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheriesThe opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr PlaceSaskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man following a standoff at a residence on Barr Place on Saturday.
-
High school students create murals to be displayed in BradfordBradford and District High School students are making a lasting impression on their town with oil painting and brushes.
-
-
Bus driver caught speeding and not wearing legally needed glasses near ReginaPolice near Regina caught a bus driver travelling well over the posted speed limit and not wearing their required glasses.
-
How you can help on Giving Tuesday in Windsor-EssexMillions of people around the world, including in Windsor-Essex, use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities for Giving Tuesday.