Lakeshore intersection was closed after serious collision sends driver to hospital

Essex County OPP is investigating a serious collision in Lakeshore that sent the driver hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash around 1:55 p.m. Sunday. The lone occupant and driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital.

The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) is attending the scene.

#EssexOPP are investigating a serious single vehicle collision on South Middle Road, Lakeshore. The driver has been brought to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Road will be closed between Rochester Townline and Lakeshore 245 to allow for investigation. ^bp pic.twitter.com/Oor6EBAltB

Police say South Middle Road between Rochester Townline and Lakeshore Road 245 has been reopened.

Police will provide updates as they become available.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).