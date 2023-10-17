Lakeshore introduces ban on short-term rentals to boost housing supply

Add Lakeshore, Ont., to the list of communities across Canada which are cracking down on short-term rentals.

Last week, councillors voted to ban short-term rentals (STR) in the municipalities, with councillors saying they are commercial endeavours which should be just subject to the same regulations as bed-and-breakfast operations.

"We have local families and retirees no longer able to find housing in the town they've lived in all their lives," said resident Amy Green during the Oct. 10 meeting, speaking in support of the ban.

"The number of short-term rentals in Lakeshore has tripled with over 150 families now having been displaced due to the commercialization of family homes. That's over 400 locals pushed out of Lakeshore by investors."

Lakeshore defines "short-term rental housing" as the rental or leasing of any residential property for less than 28 days.

“Municipalities around the world are struggling to regulate the explosion of these types of operations, which has been facilitated by technology and digital platforms,” Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey said in a statement.

“What we are really looking to do is level the playing field and ensure businesses like these operate under the same regulations as others, like the many successful bed-and-breakfast operators that call Lakeshore home.”

The price range for existing Airbnb listings in Lakeshore is $100 to $430 per night.

"When we already have a shortage of housing, it really makes it difficult for other parts of the market, such as first-time homebuyers or seniors," said realtor Danial Malik.

"We do need areas for tourism ... but when there are investors that buy up those properties, it creates even more of a shortage."

Communities across Windsor and Essex County have been taking action on short-term rentals.

In the Town of Essex, STRs are only allowed in existing residential districts which were already established before May 2022. A zoning permit is required for new ones.

Amherstburg's STR bylaws require operators to get a fire inspection, with limits on overnight usage of outdoor pools and hot tubs.

Windsorites can only operate short-term rentals out of their primary residence.

The aforementioned regions all require operators to purchase an STR license, with costs varying between each community.

Real estate agent Jazz Chappus, who said about 30 per cent of her clients are investors, added availability has been made all the more difficult by high interest rates.

"Some of our buyers are still thinking that the pre-approval they received a couple years ago when they first started looking … are still going to be approved for that amount. That's just not the case anymore," she said.

"Inventory is still very low. A lot of homes that are available are being snatched up to become these investment properties or short-term rentals."

Mark Lalovich, president of the board of directors for the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, said they are in favour of any measure that supports people being able to access longer-term housing.

Following a request from councillors, Lakeshore administration is working on a report with options for licensing and regulating bed-and-breakfast establishments ahead of its 2024 budget.

On Monday, the B.C. government unveiled new legislation mandating that individuals providing short-term lodging must reside on the premises, similar to Windsor's rules.

The government is also set to raise penalties for short-term rental hosts who violate local regulations and will mandate short-term rental platforms to provide data to the province for the purposes of enforcement and taxation.