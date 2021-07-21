Lakeshore man charged with impaired driving after traffic complaint

A 30-year-old Lakeshore man is facing impaired driving charges after a traffic complaint.

The Lakeshore OPP Detachment were notified by members of the public of a possible impaired driver on Old Tecumseh Road in Lakeshore.

Officers say they located the vehicle and upon speaking with the driver, it became apparent the driver had consumed an alcoholic beverage.

The driver was arrested and transported to the Lakeshore OPP detachment.

The Lakeshore man has been charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Aug. 3, 2021.

If you see a driver you suspect may be impaired by alcohol or drugs, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Your call could make our roads safer for all.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.