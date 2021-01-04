Essex County OPP say a Lakeshore man is facing charges after a fatal crash on County Road 46.

Police laid charges on Dec. 31 as a result of an investigation into the collision that killed a 30-year-old woman on Dec. 12 in Lakeshore.

Cassandra Rideout, 30, of Lakeshore, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in was involved in collided with another vehicle.

Jonathon Grellette, 31, of Lakeshore was arrested and charged with dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

The matter is scheduled for Jan. 27, at the Windsor Ontario Court of Justice.

A section of County Road 46 was closed for several hours as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) completed their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.