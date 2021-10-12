Lakeshore man facing child pornography charges

A 29-year-old Lakeshore man is facing child pornography charges after an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

Members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics Unit and Essex County Detachment took part in the investigation.

On Oct. 7, police executed a search warrant at a home in Lakeshore and seized numerous electronic devices.

David Imeson was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or if you have information regarding internet child exploitation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through www.cybertip.ca.