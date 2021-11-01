Lakeshore men get OPP bravery award after house fire

Essex County OPP are honouring two civilians for their bravery during a house fire last year.

Robert Thoms and Kenneth Baker received the Commissioner's Citation for Bravery during a private presentation held in October at the Essex County OPP Detachment.

OPP say in March of 2020, Thoms and Baker, without regard for their own safety came to the aid of a neighbour, whose home was fully engulfed in flames, they made entry into the home by breaking a window to gain access to ensure everyone was out of the residence.

Inspector Glenn Miller presented the citation on behalf of OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

"It is a tremendous privilege to recognize people that have stepped up and responded to assist others during difficult circumstances. Our community is better off with individuals such as these," said Miller.