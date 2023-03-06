Lakeshore offering lease space at Atlas Tube Recreation Centre

The Municipality of Lakeshore is offering lease space at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

Although the 245-square foot space has previously been used by a sports equipment retailer, the Municipality is looking to receive expressions of interest from businesses with compatible interests.

“Lakeshore is requesting new ideas and proposals from a service provider or business that aligns with the active living environment enjoyed by people of all ages at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre,” says Frank Jeney, Lakeshore’s division leader – community service. “As a community hub for sports, recreation, health, and wellness, the ATRC presents a unique opportunity and attracts thousands of residents and visitors each week.”

The Atlas Tube is a 200,000 square foot recreation complex that opened in September 2014 with three ice pads, an indoor walking track gymnasium, library, and community program rooms.

The aquatics centre opened in 2017, adding a 25-metre lap pool, a leisure pool, and a spa tub. The ATRC is surrounded by a five-kilometre walking trail, splash pad, soccer fields, and multi-use courts.

Detailed information on the space for lease is available in the Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) posted on the Municipality’s Bids and Tenders webpage. The deadline for submissions is April 7, 2023.

Interested parties must submit all questions and communications regarding the RFEOI to the Municipality's purchasing specialist from the Bids and Tenders webpage.