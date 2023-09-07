Lakeshore OPP find break-in suspects hiding in bushes

Two people are facing charges in relation to a break and enter after police in Lakeshore found them trying to hide in the bushes.

Lakeshore OPP were dispatched to an address in the 800 block of County Road 8 around 9:56 p.m. on Wednesday for a break and enter report.

Police say two people entered the business property and broke into storage units/

Officers arrived on scene and found the pair trying to hide in the bushes, at which time they were both taken into custody without incident.

As a result, a 27-year-old from Scarborough was charged with possession of break in instruments, failure to comply with release order and failure to comply with probation order.

A 32-year-old of North York was also charged with possession of break-in instruments.

Police say the accused were both released and are scheduled to appear in court.

If you have information on this or any other crime, the OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com