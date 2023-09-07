Lakeshore OPP find break-in suspects hiding in bushes
Two people are facing charges in relation to a break and enter after police in Lakeshore found them trying to hide in the bushes.
Lakeshore OPP were dispatched to an address in the 800 block of County Road 8 around 9:56 p.m. on Wednesday for a break and enter report.
Police say two people entered the business property and broke into storage units/
Officers arrived on scene and found the pair trying to hide in the bushes, at which time they were both taken into custody without incident.
As a result, a 27-year-old from Scarborough was charged with possession of break in instruments, failure to comply with release order and failure to comply with probation order.
A 32-year-old of North York was also charged with possession of break-in instruments.
Police say the accused were both released and are scheduled to appear in court.
If you have information on this or any other crime, the OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com
-
Grizzly seen in Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail area of Waterton Lakes National ParkParks Canada has issued a warning about a grizzly seen in Waterton Lakes National Park, in the area of Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail.
-
Danillo remembered: Second vigil held for victim of fatal Copperfield stabbingFor the second night in a row, loved ones of Danillo Canales Glenn gathered for a vigil at the basketball court where he was fatally stabbed.
-
Ford says it's important parents are informed about children's decisions amid debate over pronouns in schoolsOntario Premier Doug Ford says it is important that parents are informed "when their children make a decision" amid an ongoing debate over students' preferred pronouns in school.
-
Poilievre rallies Conservatives hungry for a 'blue wave' with stump speech, base hitsConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tried painting himself as a prime minister in waiting in an election-style speech to party faithful Friday, filling it with messages he plans to take to Canadians, while throwing some red meat to his base.
-
Chinese company forged lawyer's name on immigration applications, B.C. court hearsA Chinese company that forged its Canadian lawyer's signature on dozens of immigration applications has been ordered to pay the lawyer $400,000 for breaching its contract with him.
-
UBC Okanagan ordered to pay $50,000 in sexual assault discrimination caseUniversity of British Columbia Okanagan has been ordered to pay a former student $50,000 for discriminating against her based on her sex and disability in the way it handled her allegation of sexual assault by another student.
-
'It’s completely disrespectful': UBC student union postpones vote on sexual violence policyCanada’s largest student union at the University of British Columbia has postponed voting on a new sexual violence policy following student criticism.
-
B.C. health minister holds last-minute news conference before Surrey health-care rallyWith frustrated doctors and staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital set to rally Saturday afternoon at city hall, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix spoke at length Friday about plans to improve hospital conditions.
-
Memorial set up for Brantford woman on the 40th anniversary of her disappearanceA memorial has been set up in Brantford for Mary Hammond, who disappeared 40 years ago while walking to work.