Lakeshore OPP identify person of interest following incidents in Puce park
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
OPP in Lakeshore are have identified a person of interest following a report that a man approached and touched residents in a Puce park.
Police say a resident reported they had been approached and “physical contact was made” by a man while walking in Centennial Park around 3:20 p.m. Sunday.
A second similar report was received from another resident.
Police say thanks to help from the public and the media, officers were able to identify the person.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com
