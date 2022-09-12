Lakeshore OPP release sketch of sexual assault suspect

Lakeshore OPP have released a composite sketch of a sexual assault suspect who allegedly confronted a woman while jogging.

Police say the incident took place on Thursday, Sept. 1 on Amy Croft Drive. The woman was able to quickly run to a place of safety following the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, about 5’7” in height with a thin build. He was wearing a black sweater and black pants.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate the assault and is looking for help from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.catchcrooks.com