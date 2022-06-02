Lakeshore OPP search for missing 51-year-old woman

Lakeshore OPP are searching for a 51-year-old woman who was reported missing on Thursday after last being seen one week ago.

Police say Sherri Rylette, 51, was last seen at an address on South Middle Road Thursday, May 26.

Officers are hoping to speak to Rylette to verify her well-being.

Police describe Rylette as 5' 6" tall, about 180 lbs. with straight brown shoulder-length hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless sweater, green skirt and navy blue Sketchers brand shoes.

Police say Rylette has ties to the Chatham-Kent and Sarnia areas.