Lakeshore resident facing multiple sexual assault charges: OPP
A Lakeshore resident who practiced at local massage therapy businesses is facing sexual assault charges, Essex County OPP say.
A recent criminal investigation conducted by the Essex County OPP’s Major Crime Unit has resulted in multiple charges being laid against the resident.
Police say the ongoing investigation has determined the accused practiced at local massage businesses.
Jeffrey Young, 59-year-old from Lakeshore has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and mischief under $5,000.
The accused is expected to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor next month.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.
