Lakeshore seeking volunteer firefighters for all five stations

The Municipality of Lakeshore Fire Department is looking for volunteer firefighters.

Applications for volunteer firefighters at all five Lakeshore Fire stations will be accepted until Monday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m.

Successful recruits can expect to learn new skills, serve and protect their community, and be part of a supportive team of firefighters.

“Serving as a volunteer firefighter is no small task,” said Lakeshore Fire Chief Don Williamson. “This profession is truly a calling and requires dedication, commitment, and a willingness to put your team and community first.”

To be eligible for a position, an applicant must have access to a vehicle and be able to quickly respond to calls at their assigned station.

A map of fire station response areas, a summary of the expectations for firefighters, as well as a list of considerations before applying can be found at Lakeshore.ca/FireRecruits.

Resumes and cover letters will be accepted until Feb. 11, with interviews and testing to follow for successful candidates. Applications and screening questions can be completed using Lakeshore’s online recruitment platform at Careers.Lakeshore.ca.