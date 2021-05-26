Lakeshore to defer municipal accommodation tax vote

The Town of Lakeshore has deferred a vote on a 4 per cent municipal accommodation tax.

The town is waiting for a report on regulating short term rentals before making a decision.

The tax would be added to all hotel, motel. Airbnb, inn and resort accommodations in the municipality.

The Holiday Inn Express approached council suggesting the tax when it first opened a location in Lakeshore.

The chain already charges the tax at its other locations and hope to keep charges the same across all hotels.

According to a report presented to council Tuesday, the tax could generate up to $131,000 per year which would go toward Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island and help to finance Lakeshore tourism programs.